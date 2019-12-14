Barrera: Two dead in apparent murder/suicide

A Hillsboro man shot and killed a woman late Friday night, took a small child from the scene, then was later found dead inside a Hillsboro church, according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a U.S. Route 50 resident at 11:30 p.m. Friday stating that a female was shot inside a residence and that a small child was taken from the home by a male, Barrera said.

Deputies arrived at the home on U.S. 50 and found Sherry Wall, 33, of Hillsboro, who had been shot, the sheriff said.

While the Hillsboro Police Department responded to assist, the sheriff said it was reported that police officers observed a male with a child at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, located at 8230 U.S. 50., about a quarter mile east of the Hillsboro city limits.

When police officers arrived at the church parking lot, the male could be observed inside of the church, while the child was standing outside of the church, according to Barrera.

A deputy and police officer grabbed the child from an area outside of the church doorway, and observed a male inside of the church with a handgun, the sheriff said.

He said the scene was secured and the building was surrounded by officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Hillsboro Police Department and sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office Special Response Team was called to the scene and officers entered the church, where Joshua McLaughlin, 33, of Hillsboro, was found deceased of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Highland County coroner and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to assist. Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins was called and a search warrant was executed at the U.S. 50 home.

A member of the congregation, who preferred to speak anonymously, told The Times-Gazette the gunman shot himself in the church sanctuary.

Members of the church board said that they did not believe the gunman was a member of the congregation, according to WCPO-TV.

The Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene made an announcement that a live nativity display and all services have been cancelled this weekend.

Barrera said the incident remains under investigation.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

