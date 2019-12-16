Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jessica Lane, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Joey Hall, 41, of Hillsboro, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

Dec. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Vernon Harris Jr., 46, of Ripley, was cited for speed.

ACCIDENT

A report was received of a crash on Muntz Street at East Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Joseph Covault, of Hillsboro, was stopped at the traffic light when a vehicle operated by James Short was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Covault vehicle. Minor damage was reported to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.