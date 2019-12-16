ODOT planning SR 41 culvert replacement

As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a culvert replacement project on SR 41 in Highland County.

HIG-SR 41-0.40 (PID: 100884) – It is proposed to replace the structure on SR 41 at the 0.40 mile mark in Highland County. The project is located in a rural area of Brush Creek Township. The existing structure was built in 1970.

Straight Creek is a perennial stream that is in the Ohio Brush Creek drainage basin. Within the project area Straight Creek has drainage area of 5.95 mi².

No new right-of-way will be needed for the project.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

A minimum of one lane, two-way traffic on SR 41 shall be maintained at all times by use of existing pavement and a temporary traffic signal.

The funding for the project is 80 percent federal and 20 percent state. The environmental commitment date is Feb. 28, 2020. The project is currently expected to be awarded Jan. 1, 2021.

Written comments should be submitted by Dec. 30, 2019, or the deadline date that is posted on the website, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 environmental supervisor P.O. Box 467; 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 email: greg.manson@dot.state.oh.us.

The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable federal environmental laws for these projects are being, or have been, carried out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated June 6, 2018, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.

Submitted by Ohio Department of Transportation.