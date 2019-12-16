Leesburg Luminaria winners announced

The winners of the 31st annual 2019 Leesburg Luminaria House Decorating Contest are Pauline Morris of 354 South Street and Matthew Miller of Park Lane in Highland.

The judging was done by Frankfort Lions Club member and Second Vice District Governor Chase Winegar. The decoration displays chosen will receive a $50 award.

The Leesburg Lions Club hosted the 31st annual Luminaria on Sunday, Dec. 8. The club appreciates everyone who participated in making this year’s Luminaria a very special event.

Submitted by Jay Newland, president, Leesburg Lions Club.

This is the home of Pauline Morris at 354 South Street in Leesburg. Submitted photos This is the home of Matthew Miller of Park Lane in Highland. Submitted photos