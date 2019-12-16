Parade was ‘awesome’

About 45 entries were part of the annual Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday evening and organizer Joe Mahan said that if the entries continue to improve like they have in recent years, more trophies may have to be added.

“I Thought it was awesome. I think it as a great parade. Some of the entries were just outstanding this year,” said Mahan, president of the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association.

The parade is hosted by HUBA, with approval from the city of Hillsboro. This year HUBA awarded trophies to what its judges determined to be the parade’s best three floats. The trophies went to the Silver Spurs 4-H Club, the Bartley family from the Leesburg area and a Girl Scout troop.

Mahan said the Silver Spurs entry was pulled by a truck covered in Christmas lights, shot streamers and confetti into the air as it neared the center of town, and was accompanied by people on a three-wheeled bike, a four-wheel vehicle, and others walking alongside to make the entry look like something out of “Whoville.”

“They really went all out on their entry. We gave trophies to the top three entries and they were so hard to choose from that we might have to have more trophies next year if they keep stepping up like they have the last couple years,” said Mahan. “I don’t know whow the Silver Spurs are going to top that one.”

Spectators lined the upstown streets for several blocks.

Mahan said HUBA has tentative plans to hold the parade again next year the second Saturday in December at 6 p.m.

He said the parade closes the event season for HUBA, and that will it will likely start with new events sometime around April.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

This scene shows part of a float and its accompanying entourage Saturday during the Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Parade-pic-1.jpg This scene shows part of a float and its accompanying entourage Saturday during the Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Streamers shoot from part of the Silver Spurs 4-H Club’s “Whooville” themed float Saturday during the Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Parade-pic-2.jpg Streamers shoot from part of the Silver Spurs 4-H Club’s “Whooville” themed float Saturday during the Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette This was another of the attractive floats that passed through Hillsboro on Saturday during the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association’s annual Christmas parade. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Parade-pic-3.jpg This was another of the attractive floats that passed through Hillsboro on Saturday during the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association’s annual Christmas parade. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

45 entries in Hillsboro Christmas Parade