Clean and sober New Year’s party

Hope for Highland is throwing a New Year’s Eve party, Hope for Highland Officer Kim Davis told The Times-Gazette.

The “News Year’s Eve Clean and Sober” event will be held in the Wharton Building at the Highland County Fairgrounds on Dec. 31 from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event is family friendly and will include board games, card games, a bouncy house and cornhole.

“We know that part of reconnecting to society is that socialization and having those social connections,” Davis said. “I think a lot of times drugs and alcohol keep us in isolation. A lot of times, we’ve lost our families or friends because of the bad choices we’ve made.”

Davis said the event was created to show people they can have fun without drugs or alcohol.

“When you start getting sober, sometimes it’s been so long since you’ve done something that you forget how to have fun,” Davis said. “I hear people say, ‘This is the first time in a while since I’ve laughed, like, you know, a real belly laugh,’ because they’re feeling again, they’re living again. A lot of the things that folks have done in the past, they’ve always been high, so they’ve been there, but they’ve really not been there emotionally and mentally. They’ve been checked out.”

The event is free and open to the public. Davis said those interested don’t have to have an addiction to attend the event.

Meat and drinks will be provided. Though they’re still in the process of confirming what kind of meat will be served, Davis said she and the other event organizers are planning to serve chicken from Ponderosa. Davis and the other organizers request that attendees bring a side dish or dessert to share.

The next Hope for Highland meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 at Frisch’s in Hillsboro. Anyone is welcome to attend, Davis said; Hope for Highland is always looking for more volunteers.

To stay up-to-date with Hope for Highland events, like or follow the “Hope for Highland County” page on Facebook. For questions about the event or to request resources, message the “Hope for Highland County” page. Davis said there’s also a “Hope for Highland County” group on Facebook, in which members of the community can share information and stay in touch with people who get it.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.