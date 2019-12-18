RiverHills Bank gives $1,000 to homeless shelter

Kim Banks, vice president/affordable housing manager for RiverHills Bank, recently presented a $1,000 check to Tammy Dennis, administrative director of the Highland County Homeless Shelter.

RiverHills Bank, located in Milford, matched donations received at the Highland County Homeless Shelter throughout the month of November.

The goal was to raise $1,000, which was matched by RiverHills Bank.

All of the proceeds went to the shelter’s daily operating costs, which in turn helped with temporarily housing homeless individuals.

The Highland County Homeless Shelter said in a news release tht it would like to thank everyone who donated and RiverHills Bank for its generosity toward helping the shelter work to reduce homelessness.

“On behalf of the HCHS, we also want to take this opportunity to thank all individuals, groups, organizations, business and churches who have supported the work we do throughout the year,” the news release said.

Since 2004, the shelter has been the only state recognized emergency shelter and is now the only access point for homeless recourse in Highland County.

The shelter is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization, open 365 days a year, and can assist up to 28 men, women and children for up to 90 days.

The homeless shelter has already served approximately 150 clients in 2019, and hopes to continue providing services to those in need in the future.

“We operate only on grants, fundraising and, of course, through the kindness of others, just as RiverHills and the community that we serve has recently shown,” the news release said.

Follow updates at www.hcshelter.org, and also on Facebook and Twitter.

Submitted by Tammy Dennis.

