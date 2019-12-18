Butler sworn in as Hillsboro City Auditor

Alex Butler, right, was sworn in Tuesday as Hillsboro City Auditor by the Honorable Judge Kevin Greer, left, at the Highland County Courthouse in a private family ceremony. Also pictured is Butler’s girlfriend, Erin McLaughlin. Butler’s first day in office will be Jan. 2, 2020.

