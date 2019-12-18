Posted on by

Butler sworn in as Hillsboro City Auditor


Alex Butler, right, was sworn in Tuesday as Hillsboro City Auditor by the Honorable Judge Kevin Greer, left, at the Highland County Courthouse in a private family ceremony. Also pictured is Butler’s girlfriend, Erin McLaughlin. Butler’s first day in office will be Jan. 2, 2020.

Submitted photo

