A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Freckles, a young beagle mix. Freckles is white with red or chocolate spots. He’s a bit timid and shy, but very sweet. Freckles was one of many dogs owned by an older couple who turned their dogs over to a Humane Society in their area. A 2nd Chance got the last four dogs, all of which are male beagle mixes. Freckles and his brothers are now all neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations, and ready for a new home. Those who would like to meet Freckles, his brothers or any of the other good dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions should call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions” Facebook page.

