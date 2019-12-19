Council members reflect

With three council members serving their last regular meeting with the Greenfield Village Council on Tuesday, each had something to say.

Bob Bergstrom, who has served on council a total of 20 years, thanked all of the Greenfield voters for their continued support of his being able to serve the village as a council member.

“Hopefully, I have served them properly,” Bergstrom said. “I really care about Greenfield.

Bergstrom also thanked the office staff for its support, current and former administrations, as well as current and former council members.

Council vice chairperson Chris Borreson also expressed his gratitude.

“I’ve always loved this town,” he said. He said that with the exception of his years in the military, he has always been in Greenfield.

“Serving the last eight years, I love it even more,” he said.

Mark Clyburn said he has enjoyed the last four years serving on council, and he appreciates the opportunity to serve Greenfield. Clyburn also thank Bergstrom for his guidance along the way.

Bergstrom said past council members helped him learn the council ropes, too. “That’s how it should be,” noting that everyone, not just council members, “should all be helping each other.”

Council chair Phil Clyburn said that while he and other council members haven’t always agreed, the departing members have worked hard for Greenfield and have always worked for the best for its citizens.

“With a deep sense of gratitude and appreciation” for his years of service, Clyburn presented Bergstrom with a proclamation naming Dec. 28 as Robert Bergstrom Day in the village of Greenfield. The proclamation describes Bergstrom as, through his service, having made Greenfield “a safer and more desirable place to live.” It goes on to say that he has always represented the village “in the best possible way.”

New council members Kyle Barr, Mark Branham and Brenda Losey were all sworn in by Highland County Court of Madison Township Judge Robert Judkins prior to Tuesday’s council meeting. They will officially begin their tenure on Jan. 1, 2020.

In his report to council, City Manager Todd Wilkin spoke about the Eagles Christmas Parade on Dec. 7 and the activities that followed. He said he has heard some people comment negatively about the size of the tree that Grow Greater Greenfield (G3) purchased and placed in the City Building courtyard. But, Wilkin said, that tree is planted, and each year will be a bit bigger than the last, something he thinks the Christmas event will also do — grow.

In addition to the tree, G3 also decorated in the downtown area, lighted the tree, set up for Santa’s visit in council chambers, and provided the musician that sang Christmas carols in the courtyard as people waited with their children to see Santa.

“It was a great evening and I expect it will grow bigger and better every year,” Wilkin said.

The city manager also discussed the village’s Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) and its role in making Greenfield better through acquiring blighted properties and fixing them up for sale.

Wilkin said the CIC now owns the lot at 719 Spring St. and will be receiving bids for the property on Jan. 22.

“The goal is to sell the property to a homeowner that could use it for a starter home or even a home to retire to,” Wilkin said. He said the home’s information will be posted on the village’s Facebook page and website, as well as on Zillow.

Wilkin also touched on the events of the year and thanked all village employees and council members for everything that has been accomplished.

Greenfield Village Council typically meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers on the first floor of the City Building. The meeting schedule for 2020 will be determined during the organizational meeting on Jan. 5.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Village of Greenfield.

Greenfield Village Council members (l-r) Chris Borreson, Phil Clyburn, Bob Bergstrom, Mark Clyburn and Eric Borsini are pictured as City Manager Todd Wilkin (second from left) delivers his report. Also pictured on the far left is Greenfield Law Director Brian Zets. Photos by Angela Shepherd Greenfield Village Council Chairman Phil Clyburn (left) presents retiring council member Bob Bergstrom with a proclamation naming Dec. 28 as Robert Bergstrom Day in Greenfield. The proclamation was made as a token of appreciation for Bergstrom's 20 years of service as a council member. Photos by Angela Shepherd Greenfield's incoming village council members (l-r) Kyle Barr, Mark Branham and Brenda Losey, are pictured as they are sworn in on Tuesday evening. The oath was administered by judge Robert Judkins (left). Photos by Angela Shepherd

