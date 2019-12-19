Live nativity display Friday at Hillsboro church

A live outdoor nativity display telling the story of the birth of Jesus will be offered free of charge Friday at the Northview Baptist Church in Hillsboro.

The display will be open from 5-8 p.m. at the church located at 1139 Northview Drive. The rain date is Saturday, Dec. 21 at the same time.

The display will include animals that children can pet and feed, plus there will be hot chocolate, coffee and cookies. There will be a couple campfires and all the ingredients to make smores will be available.

Amanda Thompson, the organizer of the display that’s in its third year, said visitors can drive through the display slowly or can park and walk through the area. She said some church members will present the biblical story of the birth of Jesus while other church members will sing Christmas carols.

She said that for those walking, it will take 10 to 15 minutes to take in the entire display that will start over each time it ends.

There will a large star above the manger scene, Thompson said, and some of the display will be visible from Northview Drive and North High Street.

Fencing for animals in the display was provided by TSC and a local farmer brings the animals to the site and donates their use, according to Thompson.

“It’s just to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas that we believe,” Thompson said.

For more information call 937-393-2961.

A scene from last year’s live nativity at the Northview Baptist Church in Hillsboro is shown in this picture. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Nativity-scene.jpg A scene from last year’s live nativity at the Northview Baptist Church in Hillsboro is shown in this picture. Submitted photo

