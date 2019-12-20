Hillsboro FFA attends national convention

This year, 27 members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter went to Indianapolis for the 2019 National FFA Convention.

On the first day, students went to Wright-Patterson Air Force Museum, Crazy Horse Hops, and Zip City. At Wright-Patterson, the members toured the museum and learned about many aircraft important to U.S. History. Crazy Horse Hops taught the students about non-traditional crop farming and how to raise and harvest hops. Lastly, Zip City allowed our members to bond and have some fun.

On the second day, the students were given time in the career show and expo center, toured the Indianapolis Speedway, and went to CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo. The career show and expo center helped expose our members to many fields of agricultural and possible careers available to them. The tour of the Indianapolis Speedway showed our students an important part of U.S. and Indiana history. CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo showed the students some prime livestock.

The third day, they toured Umbarger and Sons feed, Ozark Fisheries, and attended the hypnotist show. Umbarger and Sons Feed showed our students how quality feeds are made and how a feed operation is run. Ozark Fisheries offered an intellectual tour of a quality fishery. Finally, our members went to the hypnotist show where Chapter President Joe Helterbrand was hypnotized. Throughout their stay, these students attended multiple leadership sessions, motivational speakers, and learned how much the FFA has influenced our country and how much the organization can improve the lives of so many. This year marks the 50th year of women being in the FFA, and we would like to congratulate and thank any current or past female members for their enrollment.

On the last of the National FFA Convention, the Hillsboro FFA had three members from the chapter receive the highest achievement possible through the FFA. The American FFA degree is given to the best and most dedicated of our members who have dedicated countless hours to this organization. We would like to congratulate Gabrielle Elmore, Hillary Hamilton, and Brittany Rhoads on receiving this revered degree.

Submitted by Kelcie Thornburgh, Hillsboro FFA Chapter. Written by Alora Brown.

Members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter pose in the Convention Hall. Pictured: Zinny Adams, Alora Brown, Breanna Cooper, Katie Craig, Caleb Crawford, Kaylee Earley, Trinity Edenfield, Ben Florea, Erin Hedges, Joe Helterbrand, Ashlie Hillyer, Jessica Howland, Jaiden Hughes, Casey Jordan, Ashley Kimball, Ryan Mau, Joelynn McTaggart, Clara Page, Brogen Priest, Riley Stratton, Kelcie Thornburg, Hannah Hopkins. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_ffa-convention-cropped2-edit.jpg Members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter pose in the Convention Hall. Pictured: Zinny Adams, Alora Brown, Breanna Cooper, Katie Craig, Caleb Crawford, Kaylee Earley, Trinity Edenfield, Ben Florea, Erin Hedges, Joe Helterbrand, Ashlie Hillyer, Jessica Howland, Jaiden Hughes, Casey Jordan, Ashley Kimball, Ryan Mau, Joelynn McTaggart, Clara Page, Brogen Priest, Riley Stratton, Kelcie Thornburg, Hannah Hopkins. Submitted photo