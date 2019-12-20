Hillsboro FFA participates in fall cattle shows

This fall, Hillsboro FFA members showed cattle across southern Ohio.

The show season started on Sept. 14 at the Adams County Fairgrounds. There was a show every weekend until Oct. 26. Participants traveled across southern Ohio during the seven-week show season, participating in a total of nine shows.

Mallory Parsons, a Hillsboro FFA member, participated in the show circuit, as well as seventh grade Ag students Carter Boyd, Blake Herdman and Emma Yochum. These participants’ projects started many months ago. Many of the cattle shown by our members were calves they showed at the Highland County Fair. The calves that were shown were selected last spring, and participants worked with them all summer. These members have worked hard to familiarize themselves with their animals, from washing and rinsing the calves to feeding and watering them.

At every show, the participants participated in showmanship as well as either a breeding or a market show. Participants received points based on how they placed. Participants who do well in showmanship and the regular show receive more points.

At the end of the show circuit, there was an awards banquet with prizes donated by various supporters. Parsons said, “These shows are a great way to get more experience with the animals and with showing.”

Congratulations to all Southern Ohio Showdown participants.

Submitted by Kelcie Thornburgh, Hillsboro FFA Chapter. Written by Joe Helterbrand.

Hillsboro FFA member Mallory Parsons and seventh grade Ag student Carter Boyd prepare to enter the show ring. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_ffa-cattle_show-edit.jpg Hillsboro FFA member Mallory Parsons and seventh grade Ag student Carter Boyd prepare to enter the show ring. Submitted photo