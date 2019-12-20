Patton and Tharp join Hillsboro PD

Welcoming two officers onto what he proudly described as a “good, strong and growing force,” Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings administered the Oath of Honor to Victoria Patton in a ceremony held Thursday in the mayor’s office. Hastings noted that Patton will be one of two women holding the rank of patrol officer. Hillsboro Police Chief Eric Daniels said that Ofc. Patton formerly held that rank in a part-time capacity with the Mt. Orab Village Police Department. Shown from left are Patton, Chief Daniels and Mayor Hastings.

In a ceremony held Thursday in the office of Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings, Dylan Tharp was sworn in as a patrol officer for the Hillsboro Police Department. Hillsboro Police Chief Eric Daniels described the officers in his charge as being an average of 30 years old and able to easily do a three-mile run, adding to Hastings’ description of the department as being a “good, strong and growing force.” Ofc. Tharp previously served with both the villages of Williamsburg and Georgetown as a part-time patrol officer. Shown from left are Chief Daniels, Tharp and Mayor Hastings.