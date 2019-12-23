Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

During the week of Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, the Greenfield Police Department received 72 calls for service, completed 4 offense/incident reports, received 0 calls for an accident, completed 6 security checks and made 27 arrests.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dec. 8

Wheyette Copas, 21, of Greenfield was arrested for Failure to Comply with Court Orders.

Dec. 9

Vickie Price, 65, of Greenfield was arrested for Driving under Suspension.

Justin Stevens, 40, of Greenfield was arrested for Driving under Suspension, Failure to Display, and Drug Paraphernalia.

Kevin Oxley, 22, of Columbus was arrested for Failure to Comply with Orders of a Police Officer and Receiving Stolen Property.

Dec. 10

Timothy Mullins, 44, of Greenfield was arrested for Receiving Stolen Property and Obstruction.

Dec. 11

Timothy Mullins, 44, of Greenfield was arrested for Receiving Stolen Property.

Sean-Paul Bradley Slone was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Dec. 12

None to report on this date.

Dec. 13

Christopher Young, 39, of Greenfield was arrested for Failure to Comply with Court Orders.

Wheyette Copas, 21, of Greenfield was arrested for Failure to Comply with Court Orders.

Ronald Howland, 46, of Greenfield was arrested for a Probation Violation and a Capais Warrant out of Highland County SO.

Austin Wilson, 28, of Greenfield was issued a citation for Speed.

Michael Kingsolver, 18, of Greenfield was issued a citation for No Operator’s License.

Dec. 14

Jeffery Duncun, 46, of Greenfield was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Meth and two counts of Receiving Stolen Property.

David Willett, 51, of Greenfield was arrested for Violation of Court Orders.

Curtis Warner, 29, of Frankfort was arrested for Driving under Suspension, Open Container, and No Brake Lights.

Dec. 15

Joshua Taylor, 25, of Greenfield was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Theft.

Patrick Jones, 26, of Greenfield was arrested for Theft.