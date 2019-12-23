This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Rocky, a Norwegian Elkhound. Rocky is a young, regal, handsome boy with a thick, beautiful coat. He was found as a stray but is well-nourished. He weighs around 45 to 50 lbs. Rocky is calm and gentle, and he seems to be comfortable with everyone he meets. To see Rocky or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

