Christmas for all

As all veterans know, it’s not about self. It’s about others and those who served before us and extending their legacy of service to country, community and others.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, members of the Greenfield VFW Post 4736, led by Commander Ron Conley, gave almost $700 worth of fruit baskets to veterans who are separated from their families and housed in local nursing homes.

Santa Claus also visited the club to see what children of the community wanted for Christmas. Food, drinks and a candy bags were given to all children who attended.

The Greenfield VFW Post 4736 gives thousands of dollars to charity, scholarships and the community every year.

If you are a veteran and have a desire to continue to serve your community and others, grab your DD-214 and stop in to the Greenfield VFW Post 4736 and fill out an application. We would love to have you.

Submitted by Mark Little, VFW Post 4736 Vice Commander.

