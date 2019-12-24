Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ryan Cronan, 40, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead and OVI.

Samantha West, 29, of Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

ACCIDENT

A report was received of a crash in the 500 block of North High Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Jessica Heppard, of Sinking Spring, was stopped on North High Street when a vehicle operated by Ryan Cronan, of Hillsboro, failed to stop in time and struck the Heppard vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.