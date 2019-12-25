Jobless rate in Ohio unchanged

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in November, unchanged from October, with the U.S. rate for November at 3.5 percent, down by one-tenth of a percent from October.

Rhonda Fannin, director of workforce services/OhioMeansJobs Highland County, said that Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment increased by 6,700 over the month, and that locally, the U.S. Census Bureau is hiring for the upcoming year.

“They will be holding open interviews at the Hi-Tec Center on Jan. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon,” she said.

She said that in Highland County, her office showed that there were more than 1,000 employment opportunities available within 20 miles of the 45133 zip code, as well as close to 200 jobs available within a five-mile radius of the same ZIP code.

She also noted that work continues to progress on the Rural King store coming to Hillsboro at the location of the former Kmart on North High Street behind Burger King and Taco Bell.

As previously reported, the company is taking applications online, with the store looking toward a spring 2020 opening.

The jobs numbers for the state indicated that the number of workers unemployed in Ohio in November was 247,000, which was up 1,000 from October, with the overall number of unemployed having decreased by 20,000 in the past 12 months.

Current job postings up through Christmas eve at the Hillsboro JFS office included:

• Public works employee for the city of Hillsboro.

• Team members for Bob Evans restaurants in Hillsboro, Washington C.H. and Wilmington.

• Direct support professional for ResCare in Hillsboro.

• Advance Auto Parts associates for the Greenfield, Hillsboro, Mount Orab and Washington C.H. stores.

• Domino’s Pizza for its Wilmington, Hillsboro and Greenfield locations.

• Midmark (formerly The Mason Company) is hiring associates for their location in Leesburg.

• Enlivant is currently accepting online applications for its Bell Gardens Place facility in Hillsboro.

• CVS is currently hiring at its locations in Hillsboro, Washington C.H., Wilmington and Blanchester.

• Career opportunities at both Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington and Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro.

“As always, feel free to check out our website for current employment opportunities at omjhighlandcounty.com and click the ‘job postings’ tab,” she said.

In observance of the New Year’s holiday, Highland County Community Action Organization and OhioMeansJobs will be open New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and closed on New Year’s Day.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Fannin https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Fannin-mug.jpg Fannin This photo was captured Tuesday in front of the future Rural King location on North High Street in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Future-RK-location-with-sign.jpg This photo was captured Tuesday in front of the future Rural King location on North High Street in Hillsboro. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Census jobs interviews Jan. 3 at Hi-Tech Center