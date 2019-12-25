Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Dec16-22, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 296 911 calls, answered 127 requests for service, dispatched 141 fire and EMS runs, took 29 offense reports and investigated eight traffic crashes.

At 12:42 p.m. on Dec. 16 a Riber Road resident came to the sheriff’s office to report a theft. The complainant’s debit cards had been stolen and used at several locations in the county. A deputy took an offense report and the incident remains under investigation.

On Dec. 17 at 4:49 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call on Mad River Road in New Market Township. A 911 caller reported a physical altercation between a 20-year-old male and his mother. Deputies arrested Jacob L. Leonard, 20, of Hillsboro, on one count of domestic violence.

At 11:59 a.m. on Dec. 21 a citizen on Panhandle Road called the sheriff’s office to report the theft of a Chevrolet pickup truck sometime overnight. A deputy took an offense report and began an investigation. The vehicle was located several hours later on Hixon Road in Fairfield Township. The incident remains under investigation.

Beginning at 11:35 a.m. on Dec. 22, the sheriff’s office received several calls from the 700 block of Foraker Street reporting a domestic disturbance. Deputies and officers from the Greenfield Police Department responded to the scene and spoke with the parties involved. The victim was later interviewed at the Highland County Justice Center by deputies who then filed charges on the suspects for domestic violence. Randall W. Frederick, 56, and Cody R. Frederick, 30, both of Greenfield, were arrested and transported to the Greenfield Jail.