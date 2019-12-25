A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Hooch, a white-and-brindle American Staffordshire terrier/staffordshire bull terrier mix. Hooch is a very sweet dog. He likes to play with his toys, but he especially likes his squeaky balls. Hooch seems to get along with everyone — kids, adults, other dogs and cats. Even if he’s in a kennel with a more aggressive dog, Hooch would rather run away from trouble rather than argue with the other dog. A 2nd Chance would so love to see Hooch in a loving home with people who will appreciate his calm nature and sweetness. Hooch is young, neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. He weighs 64 pounds. To meet Hooch or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to make an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

