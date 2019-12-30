Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Amanda Jacks, 42, of Leesburg, was cited for speed.

Joseph Yannone, 63, of Lake Waynoka, was cited for speed.

Kyle Allen, 26, of Seaman, was arrested for failure to appear.

Brandon Pointer, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

ACCIDENT

A report was received of a crash on South East Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Melanie Ballein, of Hillsboro, was stopped at a red light when she backed up to avoid being struck by a vehicle that was turning onto South East Street. In so doing, the Ballein vehicle struck a vehicle operated by Christina Johnson, of Hillsboro, causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Charles Miller, 34, of Hillsboro, was cited for signal devices on bicycles.

Justin Setty, 36, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and arrested for failure to appear.

Oriana Rheinscheld, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Jennifer Stanforth, 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

ACCIDENTS

A report was received of a crash on North East Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Kaleigh Easter, of Hillsboro, was southbound on North East Street when she turned into the path of a vehicle operated by Rodger Marsh, of Leesburg. The Easter vehicle struck the Marsh vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

A report was received of a crash on North High Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Oriana Rheinscheld, of Hillsboro, was southbound on North High Street when she failed to stop in time and struck a stopped vehicle operated by Hannah Wickline, of South Carolina, causing disabling damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kristina Marion, 24, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to file registration.

ACCIDENT

A report was received of a crash in the 900 block of West Main Street. After an officer’s investigation it was determined that a vehicle operated by Alexandra Wilson, of Ironton, was turning into a parking lot when she struck some landscape rocks causing functional damage to her vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Hayley Dean, 18, of New Vienna, was cited for possession of marijuana.

Gregory Wallace, 24, of New Vienna, was arrested for having weapons under disability and possession of drugs, and was cited for driving under suspension and failure to use turn signal.