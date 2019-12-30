Crash closes U.S. Route 62

U.S. Route 62 north of Hillsboro was closed for a time Monday after an accident involving this Chrysler vehicle and a milk truck, which reportedly collided while heading in opposite directions shortly before 2:30 p.m. The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District said it transported the driver of the car to Highland District Hospital for precautionary reasons. The accident took place near Surber Lane. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was investigating and said further details were not immediately available.

