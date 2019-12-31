Laurel Oaks hosting events for sophomores’ families

As area sophomores begin to think about careers and their future in high school and beyond, they often have questions. With that in mind, instructors and staff from Laurel Oaks Career Campus will visit several communities and host pizza parties at three area restaurants during January.

Free pizza and answers about Laurel Oaks career and college preparation will be served to area sophomores and their families at:

* Pizza Hut, 1461 N. High St., Hillsboro, on Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 5-7 p.m.

* Pizza Hut, 409 S. Elm St., Washington C.H., on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 5-7 p.m.

* Generations Pizza, 100 Lowes Drive, Wilmington, on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 5-7 p.m.

Students and parents are invited to stop by anytime during the hours listed.

Laurel Oaks Career Campus offers career majors for high school juniors and seniors in Animal Science and Management, Automotive Technology-Collision, Automotive Technology-Mechanics, Aviation Maintenance Technician, CareerX, Computer Service Technician and Networking, Construction Technologies, Cosmetology, Dental Assisting, Digital Arts and Design, Early Childhood Education, Equine Science and Management, Exercise Science and Sports Medicine, Health Technology, Heavy Equipment Operations and Engineering, Industrial Diesel Mechanics, Web Applications and Game Development, and Welding.

Laurel Oaks serves students living in the Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton, Fairfield/Highland County, Hillsboro, Lynchburg-Clay, Greenfield, Miami Trace, Washington Court House, and Wilmington school districts, along with all 36 districts in the Great Oaks system.

For more information about the pizza events or Laurel Oaks, contact Bill Davis, Laurel Oaks career specialist, at davisw@greatoaks.com or 937-655-5407.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.