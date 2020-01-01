Impact Fitness celebrates grand opening

Impact Fitness, located at 1260 N. High St. in Hillsboro, celebrated its grand opening recently with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The gym is a 9,500-square-foot facility complete with 24 hour access, strength and cardio equipment, locker rooms, four new tanning beds, a kid’s room, aerobics room, 45-meter, two-lane indoor track for training on proper techniques for starting blocks and hurdles, and a functional turf area with one-yard and five-yard markings.

The gym will be offering personal training, nutrition assistance, fitness assessments, body measurements, classes and boot camps as well as BASES (balance, agility, speed, endurance and strength) training camps for student athletes.

Impact Fitness has one of the only sets of Run Rockets, resistance sprint training equipment, without having to drive to a bigger city.

“There is something for every level of health and fitness available at the convenient in-town location,” a news release said. “Whether you’re just starting your new year’s resolution journey, an athlete keeping fit during the off season, or an avid lifter, visit owner and certified personal trainer Tom Daniels and his team and see how they can help make a positive impact on your fitness goals.”

Daniels worked with GROW! Highland County to achieve his goal of owning his own gym. If you have an idea for a new business or need assistance growing your current one, contact enterprise facilitator Tracy Evans at 937-763-1695 or email tracyevans1988@yahoo.com.

Information for this story was provided by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Tom Daniels, center, is pictured cutting a ribbon at the grand opening of Impact Fitness, located at 1260 N. High St. in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_ribbon-cutting.jpg Tom Daniels, center, is pictured cutting a ribbon at the grand opening of Impact Fitness, located at 1260 N. High St. in Hillsboro. Submitted photo