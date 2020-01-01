A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Kiwi, a Boston terrier/boxer mix. Kiwi is independent, but bonds quickly with whoever feeds and cares for her. She is a sweet girl who likes to play with toys, especially her blanket. She takes good care of her toys, and her caretakers said the way she cares for her toys and blankets can be comical. She loves treats and hugs, but will walk away when she’s had enough. Kiwi could make an excellent running companion as she’s a high-energy dog. She seems to be housebroken and always goes outside to do her business. Kiwi is also crate trained. According to her caretakers, she is also good at climbing fences. Kiwi gets along with other dogs as long as they know that she is the boss, but she would do best in a home where she’s the only dog. Kiwi has been at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions the longest. She arrived there Aug. 2, 2016. Her caretakers would love to see her in a good home. Kiwi weighs about 52 pounds, and her caretakers estimate she’s about 5 years old. She is spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations. Anyone interested in meeting Kiwi or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet adoptions should call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to make an appointment. A 2nd Chance can also be found on Facebook.

