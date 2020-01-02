Chars Salon opens in Greenfield

Chars Salon recently opened at 225 S. Fifth St. in Greenfield. Charlotte Taylor and her husband Cory Taylor welcome everyone to come see the newly remolded salon, previously known as Current Trend. Charlotte Taylor has been a hair stylist for more than 20 years. She said she has inexpensive prices and weekly specials. She can be reached at 937-803-0372.

