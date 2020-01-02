Warrant results in drug charge

A man has been arrested on a drug charge following a domestic incident Wednesday evening on Sorg Road, according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

Arthur Weinheimer, 65, was arrested for illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs after deputies executed a search warrant at his Sorg Road residence, the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday reporting a woman standing along U.S. Route 62. The sheriff said the woman had walked to U.S. 62 from the Sorg Road residence, and that while she told officers there had a been a domestic situation at the residence, she was not treated for any injuries.

The woman was transported to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office so someone could pick her up, the sheriff said.

Barrera said the Sorg Road residence is the first house on the right after a southbound left turn off U.S. 62.

On Thursday morning, deputies and detectives, along with the sheriff’s office Special Response Team, executed a search warrant at the Sorg Road residence. That resulted in the drug charge against Weinheimer.

Weinheimer was transported to the Highland County Jail where he was being held on a $70,000 bond Thursday evening, according to the sheriff’s office’s website.

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District also responded to the initial call.

Barrera said the incident remains under investigation.

Barrera: Woman found walking after domestic incident