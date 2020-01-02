Harsha’s first official act as mayor

In his first official acts as the new mayor of Hillsboro, Justin Harsha administered the oath of office to a new Hillsboro patrol officer and to two members of Hillsboro City Council in ceremonies held Thursday morning. In this photo, Thomas Eichinger, left, is shown being sworn in by Harsha. Eichinger has been serving in the position since April when he was appointed after Lee Koogler resigned in March. Eichinger defeated Jim Cameron in November’s general election.

In his first official acts as the new mayor of Hillsboro, Justin Harsha administered the oath of office to a new Hillsboro patrol officer and to two members of Hillsboro City Council in ceremonies held Thursday morning. In this photo, Thomas Eichinger, left, is shown being sworn in by Harsha. Eichinger has been serving in the position since April when he was appointed after Lee Koogler resigned in March. Eichinger defeated Jim Cameron in November’s general election.