In the kitchen with Sharon this week I fixed pulled pork. I had this for my Christmas Day dinner. It was not only delicious, but it was easy to fix. I served it with slaw and potato salad.

I can’t take the credit for the slaw since my niece Brandy made it. She makes the best slaw ever. I actually did the pulled pork for her husband Tony. He said to make sure there was enough for me to take home for leftovers, so I fixed a 16-pound pork butt just for you, Tony Roades, to have your leftovers and so Brandy doesn’t have to cook for a couple of days. Enjoy!

I fixed a 16-pound pork butt so it takes about 10 hours. I put in a roasting pan with salt and pepper on top and put it in the oven at 300 degrees. Remember, I was fixing a 16 pounds so I put it on at 11 p.m. and at 7 p.m. I poured a can of beer over it, covered it, and baked it for another couple of hours. And wallah, it was done and dinner was served.

You can put barbecue sauce on your pulled pork, but I put slaw on mine. It is great for sandwiches, especially when you have a big crowd to feed.

If you have any of your favorite recipes you would like to share, I would love to put you In the kitchen with Sharon. Email your recipes and pictures of you making them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Happy new year!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.