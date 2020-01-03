Midland suspect admitted standing over father, shooting him in head

New reported details have come out about a New Year’s Day shooting where a Midland area man allegedly shot his father.

Brandon C. Breezley, 23, of Midland, appeared by video Friday from the Clinton County Jail for his initial hearing in Clinton County Municipal Court. During the hearing, Municipal Judge Michael “Mike” T. Daugherty said the original $200,000 bond was “insufficient,” and raised it to $1 million.

The charges against Breezley are attempted murder and felonious assault. The victim, 55-year-old David Breezley of the Midland area, is expected to survive.

An affidavit by Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Det. Doug Eastes provides a narrative that alleges defendant Brandon Breezley fired a pistol twice during the incident.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Lazenby Road scene after being dispatched at 1:20 a.m. New Year’s Day, they saw the defendant “sticking his head out from where he was behind a shed” on the property, according to the affidavit.

While Brandon Breezley was being placed into custody, he said, “I just killed my dad, he is dead, I shot him in the head,” stated the law enforcement affidavit.

The affidavit added the father was observed “covered in blood” and lying on the kitchen floor. A female was attempting to give first aid, Eastes stated.

The father had a gunshot wound to the neck, but was still alive, it was determined.

The suspect was placed in custody, according to the affidavit. The narrative then described suspect Brandon Breezley as “calm.”

The suspect “advised he had been abused by his father all his life and that he had seen his mother and father fight his whole life,” the affidavit said.

Brandon Breezley told law enforcement he and his father had begun to argue and his father “poked him so he punched his father and knocked him down,” the affidavit continued.

The suspect reportedly left the residence and went to a barn apartment located on the property in which he resides with his fiancé, where he “overturns the bed in which his fiancé is sleeping, and continues to behave in an angry manner,” the affidavit added.

Brandon Breezley told law enforcement he then returned to his parents’ residence and saw his father. The suspect further said he walked away from his father and went inside his parents’ bedroom.

He said that after entering the bedroom, he closed the door behind him, opened his father’s locked safe and removed a loaded Ruger .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol from the safe.

The suspect told law enforcement he heard his father walking toward the closed bedroom door so he held the door closed with his left hand, and when his father tried to enter the bedroom “he then placed the muzzle of the pistol to the door and fired a single shot,” the affidavit reads.

Brandon Breezley said he heard his father yell and fall to the floor.

The affidavit continues: “Mr. [Brandon] Breezley opened the bedroom door, observed his father lying on the floor and when his father rose to a seated position he shot at him again and saw his father immediately fall backwards.”

The detective’s affidavit stated the suspect “admitted” to deputies that he stood over his father and pointed at his head and shot him in the head.

The affidavit also reports the suspect said he did not give first aid to his father, or seek assistance.

If the defendant were to be found guilty of the attempted murder charge (plus a firearm specification), the maximum prison sentence is 21 years. If he were found guilty of the felonious assault charge (plus a firearm specification), the maximum prison sentence is 18 years.

Breezley’s defense attorney will be Richard L. Federle of Clinton County.

A preliminary hearing in Clinton County Municipal Court is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 8.

