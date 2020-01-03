HUBA planning events starting in April

While few of the events are set in stone yet, the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association (HUBA) has released a list of possible events it is considering for this year, and community members are welcome to help take part in the planning.

HUBA President Joe Mahan said the association changed its by-laws to allow businesses, families or individuals to become members as long as they pay a $50 membership fee.

“We’ll take volunteers and new members anytime, especially on the day of some of our events,” Mahan said. “They just need to remember we focus on the uptown area.”

HUBA’s next meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 in the back party room at Twenty Exchange and Deli on West Main Street.

Events being discussed for this year include:

Friday, April 3 — Spring Open House

Friday, May 1 — Chocolate & Wine Walk

Friday, June 5 — Classic Car Cruise-in

Friday, Aug. 7 — Classic Car Cruise-in

Friday, Oct. 2 — Jeepers Creepers Jeep Cruise-in, possibly with a Zombie Walk.

Thursday, Oct. 29 — HUBA Halloween Bash

Friday, Nov. 6 — Cookie Walk

Friday, Dec. 4 — Uptown Christmas, possibly with a decorated gingerbread house contest, wagon rides, Santa’s Workshop and carolers.

Saturday, Dec. 12 — Christmas Parade, possibly with a Snowflake Bazaar, Christmas tree lighting and live nativity.

The annual Snowflake Pageant will be held at a date to be determined in November.

Mahan said the only events that are sure things so far are the Chocolate & Wine Walk, Jeepers Creepers Jeep Cruise-in, the parade and the Snowflake Pageant. He said the other events will be discussed at the Jan. 14 meeting.

“I’ve been doing some preliminary work on 2020 HUBA events and with everyone’s help, would like to make 2020 an awesome year for HUBA and events in the uptown Hillsboro area,” Mahan said. “I feel that these events would be much more successful if there were subcommittees to help plan and organize these events, and we’re looking for folks to volunteer.”

Mahan said the Chocolate & Wine Walk is a popular fundraiser for HUBA, but most of the other events are free to the public.

He said HUBA is also open to other ideas if people would like to share them.

“We’re looking for lots of help to make these events a huge success in 2020,” Mahan said.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Hillsboro Uptown Business Association President Joe Mahan is pictured after presenting an award at last month’s Hillsboro Christmas Parade. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Mahan-parade-pic.jpg Hillsboro Uptown Business Association President Joe Mahan is pictured after presenting an award at last month’s Hillsboro Christmas Parade. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Association is open to families and individuals