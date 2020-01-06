Fair market steers, heifers tagged Jan. 11 only

Highland County Junior Fair exhibitors planning to take a market steer or market heifer to the 2020 Highland County Fair are reminded that tag-in and weigh-in will be Saturday, Jan. 11 from 8-10 a.m. at the Union Stockyards in Hillsboro.

This will be the only day market steers and market heifers can be tagged for the 2020 Highland County Fair. Fair officials will be taking hair samples for DNA testing on both steers and heifers. County bred and born exhibitors will need the birthdate of steers/heifers and the breeder’s name. Don’t forget that the market heifers will be pregnancy checked before the fair.

You will be allowed to tag in a total of four market animals in any combination of market steer and market heifer, show two and sell one. Tags cost $2 per animal. You will need the correct change.

In case of extremely bad weather, listen to Buckeye Country after 6 a.m. the morning of the weigh-in as well as checking the Jr. Fair Board Facebook page. Call the Union Stockyards at 937-393-1958 or Jana Holbrook, Jr. Fair coordinator, at 937-402-6219 after 7 a.m. if you have any questions on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Submitted by Jana Holbrook, Highland Co. Jr. Fair coordinator.