This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Charlie, 2-year-old beagle. The world has not been particularly kind to Charlie, though he’s learning it can be a better place. Charlie would do best in a home where he’s the only pet. Charlie weighs about 20 pounds, and he’s up-to-date on his vaccinations. He is one of two beagles currently at the pound. He has a lot of love to give to someone who would like a friend forever, so to meet Charlie or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound. Call 937-393-8191 to make an appointment with the dog warden. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Charlie, 2-year-old beagle. The world has not been particularly kind to Charlie, though he’s learning it can be a better place. Charlie would do best in a home where he’s the only pet. Charlie weighs about 20 pounds, and he’s up-to-date on his vaccinations. He is one of two beagles currently at the pound. He has a lot of love to give to someone who would like a friend forever, so to meet Charlie or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound. Call 937-393-8191 to make an appointment with the dog warden. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_charlie1-edit.jpg This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Charlie, 2-year-old beagle. The world has not been particularly kind to Charlie, though he’s learning it can be a better place. Charlie would do best in a home where he’s the only pet. Charlie weighs about 20 pounds, and he’s up-to-date on his vaccinations. He is one of two beagles currently at the pound. He has a lot of love to give to someone who would like a friend forever, so to meet Charlie or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound. Call 937-393-8191 to make an appointment with the dog warden. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro. Courtesy photo