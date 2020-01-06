17 months for punching deputy

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 17 months imprisonment Monday for assaulting a Highland County sheriffs deputy on Panhandle Road in New Vienna in June of last year.

According to records supplied by the Highland County Clerk of Courts Office, Kyle J. Smallwood, 39, Hillsboro, received the sentence following a jury trial Monday that led to his conviction on the charge of assaulting a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony.

A bill of particulars from Highland County Common Pleas Court said that on June 13, 2019, deputy Brandon Young responded to a call from Shannon Bingman stating that Smallwood was at her New Vienna address and was high on drugs. She further stated that Smallwood was wanting a gun and attempting to gain entry into her residence.

Upon arrival, Young told Smallwood that there was a warrant for his arrest, and upon attempting to restrain him, Smallwood punched Young in the right eye and began to flee.

The report concluded that Smallwood eventually stopped and laid down in the grass, from where another deputy transported him to the Highland County Justice Center.

Online court records show that his run-ins with the law date back to 2002, and involve charges of burglary, domestic violence and receiving stolen property among others, in addition to Monday’s sentence for assault.

The courts judgment entry of confinement stated that Smallwood had a prior felony or misdemeanor offense of violence conviction within the past two years, and online records related to his assault conviction indicated that he was incarcerated at the Lebanon corrections facility last October.

Smallwood was given credit for serving 48 days in jail, and following Monday’s sentencing, was remanded into the custody of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office for transportation to the Corrections Reception Center in Orient.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Smallwood https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Kyle-Smallwood.jpg Smallwood

Court records allege suspect was high on drugs