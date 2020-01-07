2020 Ohio fair schedule

Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture released the official dates Tuesday for the 2020 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair.

The Highland County Fair will be held Sept. 6-12.

The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2020 fair season on June 13, and the season will wrap up on Oct. 17 with the Fairfield County Fair.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the department is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.

Following is a schedule for the 2020 Ohio fair season:

WEEK OF JUNE 7

Paulding County Fair (Paulding)* June 13-20

WEEK OF JUNE 14

Pickaway County Fair (Circleville)* June 20-27

WEEK OF JUNE 21

Harrison County Fair (Cadiz) June 22-27

Putnam County Fair (Ottawa)* June 22-27

WEEK OF JUNE 28

Marion County Fair (Marion)* June 29-July 4

WEEK OF JULY 5

Trumbull County Fair (Cortland)* July 6-12

Clinton County Fair (Wilmington)* July 11-18

Lawrence County Fair (Proctorville) July 11-18

WEEK OF JULY 12

Adams County Fair (West Union) July 12-18

Logan County Fair (Bellefontaine)* July 12-18

Madison County Fair (London) July 12-18

Montgomery County Fair (Dayton)* July 12-18

Lucas County Fair (Maumee) July 13-19

Jackson County Fair (Wellston)* July 16-25

Franklin County Fair (Hilliard)* July 18-25

WEEK OF JULY 19

Crawford County Fair (Bucyrus)* July 20-25

Fayette County Fair (Washington C.H.)* July 20-25

Perry County Fair (New Lexington) July 20-25

Warren County Fair (Lebanon)* July 20-25

Carroll County Fair (Carrollton)* July 20-26

Ottawa County Fair (Oak Harbor)* July 20-26

Clark County Fair (Springfield) July 24-31

Knox County Fair (Mt. Vernon)* July 25-Aug 1

Union County Fair (Marysville)* July 25-Aug 1

WEEK OF JULY 26

Butler County Fair (Hamilton) July 26-Aug 1

Clermont County Fair (Owensville) July 26-Aug 1

Shelby County Fair (Sidney)* July 26-Aug 1

Vinton County Fair (McArthur) July 27-Aug 1

Seneca County Fair (Tiffin)* July 27-Aug 2

Lake County Fair (Painesville)* July 28-Aug 2

Summit County Fair (Tallmadge)* July 28-Aug 2

Ohio State Fair (Columbus)* July 29-Aug 9

Pike County Fair (Piketon)* July 31-Aug 8

Preble County Fair (Eaton)* Aug 1-8

WEEK OF AUG. 2

Auglaize County Fair (Wapakoneta)* Aug 2-8

Greene County Fair (Xenia)* Aug 2-8

Gallia County Fair (Gallipolis) Aug 3-8

Columbiana County Fair (Lisbon)* Aug 3-9

Medina County Fair (Medina) Aug 3-9

Wood County Fair (Bowling Green)* Aug 3-10

Champaign County Fair (Urbana)* Aug 7-14

Athens County Fair (Athens)* Aug 7-15

Ross County Fair (Chillicothe)* Aug 8-15

WEEK OF AUG. 9

Hartford Independent Fair (Licking Co.)* Aug 9-15

Richland County Fair* Aug 9-15

Holmes County Fair (Millersburg) Aug 10-15

Scioto County Fair ( Lucasville) Aug 10-15

Attica Independent Fair (Seneca Co.)* Aug 11-15

Ashtabula County Fair (Jefferson)* Aug 11-16

Cuyahoga County Fair (Berea) * Aug 11-16

Erie County Fair (Sandusky) Aug 11-16

Hamilton County Fair (Carthage) Aug 13-16

Henry County Fair (Napoleon)* Aug 13-20

Mercer County Fair (Celina)* Aug 14-20

Miami County Fair (Troy)* Aug 14-20

THE WEEK OF AUG. 16

Muskingum County Fair (Zanesville)* Aug 16-22

Jefferson County Fair (Smithfield) Aug 16-23

Huron County Fair (Norwalk) Aug 17-22

Meigs County Fair (Pomeroy)* Aug 17-22

Allen County Fair (Lima)* Aug 21-29

Darke County Fair (Greenville)* Aug 21-29

Defiance County Fair (Hicksville)* Aug 22-29

THE WEEK OF AUG. 23

Lorain County Fair (Wellington)* Aug 23-30

Monroe County Fair (Woodsfield)* Aug 24-29

Portage County Fair (Randolph) Aug 25-30

Sandusky County Fair (Fremont) Aug 25-30

THE WEEK OF AUG. 30

Noble County Fair (Caldwell)* Aug 31-Sept 5

Morrow County Fair (Mt. Gilead)* Aug 31-Sept 7

Stark County Fair (Canton)* Sept 1-7

Van Wert County Fair (Van Wert)* Sept 1-7

Hancock County Fair (Findlay)* Sept 2-7

Mahoning County Fair (Canfield)* Sept 2-7

Richwood County Fair (Union Co.)* Sept 2-7

Geauga County Fair (Burton)* Sept 3-7

Washington County Fair (Marietta)* Sept 4-8

Fulton County Fair (Wauseon)* Sept 4-10

THE WEEK OF SEPT. 6

Highland County Fair (Hillsboro) Sept 6-12

Morgan County Fair (McConnelsville)* Sept 8-12

Belmont County Fair (St. Clairsville) Sept 8-13

Hardin County Fair (Kenton)* Sept 8-13

Albany Independent Fair (Athens Co.) Sept 9-13

Wayne County Fair (Wooster)* Sept 12-17

Williams County Fair (Montpelier)* Sept 12-19

THE WEEK OF SEPT. 13

Hocking County Fair (Logan) Sept 14-19

Guernsey County Fair (Old Washington)* Sept 14-20

Wyandot County Fair (Upper Sandusky)* Sept 15-20

Bellville Independent Fair (Richland Co.) Sept 16-19

Delaware County Fair (Delaware)* Sept 19-26

THE WEEK OF SEPT. 20

Ashland County Fair (Ashland)* Sept 20-26

Tuscarawas County Fair (Dover)* Sept 21-27

THE WEEK OF SEPT. 27

Barlow Independent Fair (Washington Co.) Sept 24-27

Brown County Fair (Georgetown) Sept 28-Oct 3

Coshocton County Fair (Coshocton)* Oct 2-8

THE WEEK OF OCT. 4

Loudonville Independent Fair (Ashland Co.) Oct 6-10

THE WEEK OF OCT. 11

Fairfield County Fair (Lancaster)* Oct 11-17

* — denotes harness racing