JFS warns about SNAP scam

A new scam has surfaced targeting people who participate in Ohio’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Ohio Department of Job & Family Services (JFS) recently caught wind of the scam after some residents reported receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be from the agency and advising them that they needed to replace their Ohio Direction Card.

Katie Adams, director of the Highland County JFS office in Hillsboro told The Times-Gazette that her office wasn’t aware of any Highland County customers that had received the calls.

The scam begins with the SNAP recipient receiving a phone call, then they are connected to a “customer service representative,” where they are then told they need to provide a credit card number to cover shipping fees for a new Ohio Direction/EBT Card.

In an ODJFS news release, it was stated that some were even told they had won a cruise or a gift card, and were then asked for other personal information.

“It is important for our customers to be aware that there are no fees for our services,” Adams said. “We will never contact them and ask them to pay for shipping. Customers should be aware of who they are giving their personal information to at all times.”

Adams added that customer confidentiality is looked upon very seriously at Highland County JFS, and that her office staff will only request information that is necessary to authorize benefits.

“I would encourage any Highland County resident who receives one of these calls to contact our office immediately,” she said.

The Highland County Job & Family Services office can be reached at 937-393-4278 or online at www.highlandjfs.org.

Those needing assistance with their SNAP account, including obtaining a replacement card, can call toll free 866-386-3071.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

