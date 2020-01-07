Myers remains board prez

For at least the fourth year in a row, Bill Myers and Beverly Rhoads were elected unanimously as the president and vice president, respectively, of the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education during an organizational meeting held Monday evening.

Myers is entering his 11th year on the board and will serve his sixth one-year term as president. Rhoads is entering her 15th year on the board.

The board also voted unanimously to continue to hold its regular meetings on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the board offices at 39 Willetsville Pike, which is also the former high school location.

However, due to district treasurer Ben Teeters’ plans to be out of town on the third Monday this month, January’s meeting was moved to the fourth Monday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

The board voted unanimously to pay its members the maximum rate allowed by law, which Teeters said is $125 per meeting for an unlimited number of meetings.

The board certified that the number of students in the school district as of Dec. 31, 2019, was 2,316 students. That’s a decrease at the same time for the fourth straight year. A year ago enrollment on Dec. 31 was 2,344 students. The year before that it was 2,362 students and the year before that it was 2,419. On Dec. 31, 2015, Hillsboro had 2,550 students. The year before that the district had 2,538 students.

The board approved a tax budget for the fiscal year that runs July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, with estimated expenditures of $27.91 million.

Board and superintendent committees were also approved.

On the board committees, Rhoads and Larry Lyons will remain on the finance committee, and Tom Milberry and Rhoads will remain on the policy committee.

On the superintendent’s committees, Lyons will continue as the Ohio School Board legislative liaison, although Jerry Walker was named an alternate since Lyons is often on the road for business. The other committees are: Great Oaks representative, Rhoads; American Disability Act, Walker; Southwest Regional Board, Rhoads; Business Advisory, Rhoads, with Lyons as the alternate; Athletic Council, Milbery and Myers; HEA and OAPSE liaison, Walker; Wellness, Walker; student representative, Joe Helterbrand; Community Relations, Milbery and Lyons; and Technology, Myers.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Tom Milbery, left, and Bill Myers are sworn in Monday after winning re-election in November to the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education. Myers was also sworn in as the 2020 board president. Do the swearing in is school treasurer Ben Teeters. Also pictured, from left, are board members Beverly Rhoads, Jerry Walker and Larry Lyons. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Milbery-Myers-sworn.jpg Tom Milbery, left, and Bill Myers are sworn in Monday after winning re-election in November to the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education. Myers was also sworn in as the 2020 board president. Do the swearing in is school treasurer Ben Teeters. Also pictured, from left, are board members Beverly Rhoads, Jerry Walker and Larry Lyons. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Beverly Rhoads, left, was sworn in Monday as vice president of the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education. Swearing her in is school treasurer Ben Teeters. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Rhoads-sworn.jpg Beverly Rhoads, left, was sworn in Monday as vice president of the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education. Swearing her in is school treasurer Ben Teeters. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Hillsboro schools enrollment down 4th straight year