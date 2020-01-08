Make a reading resolution at your library

It’s a new year, a new decade — and the perfect time to tackle new challenges.

At the Hillsboro library, patrons can make a reading resolution for 2020 and have a chance to win a $50 Amazon card.

“We’re really excited about this yearlong program,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson.

This program, for teen and adult patrons, challenges readers to set a goal for how many books they’d like to read during the year. The minimum is 12 books (or one book each month).

“We encourage patrons to personalize their goals, to do what makes sense for them,” Davidson said. “If you tend to read graphic novels, for instance, maybe aim for a higher number. But if you like bigger books, such as “Game of Thrones,” then maybe our minimum requirement is the best choice.”

Patrons can sign up at the front desk, where they will be given a reading log. They will set their goal, and then break that out into how many books they need to read each month.

For example, Davidson explained, a patron resolving to read 120 books would have a goal of 10 books each month.

“After that, they just have to do two things: First, have fun and read; and second, check in with us once a month,” Davidson said. “If you’re on track, then you’ll receive a slip to be entered in a drawing for a $50 Amazon card. Each month you come in and you’re on track equals one slip. If you reach your goal, then you get an extra five slips. That’s a total of 17 chances you could have to win the gift card. The drawing will take place at the end of December.”

“If you’re not on track, no big deal. We’re sure you’ll do better next month. Still come check in with us, and you’ll get a small prize just for staying motivated,” Davidson added.

In addition to the drawing, a second $50 Amazon gift card will be awarded to the patron who reads the most books.

“We wish everyone good luck and happy reading,” Davidson said.

Also this month, the library’s multiple clubs, which took a break during December, are starting back up.

“The new year is a great time to try something new,” Davidson said. “We really try to offer lots of opportunities for that here at the library — we have clubs and other monthly programs for just about every interest.”

Those include: Writing Workshop, Fandom Club, Bring-Your-Own-Book Club, Scrapbooking Club, Write-Away Club, Comic Book Club, and a patron-led Crochet Club. The library also offers Paint Nights, held twice a month. Preregistration is required.

Tweens and teens can come and get creative with the library’s monthly Make-And-Create Club.

Families can also come to monthly Game Nights, held on the last Tuesday of every month. January’s theme, on the 28th, is “Boardgame-apalooza.”

For more information about these clubs and activities, or about the reading resolution program, contact the library at 937-393-3114, visit www.highlandco.org, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Sarah Davidson is the circulation manager at the Highland County District Library in Hillsboro.