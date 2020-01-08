Coss sentences three Wednesday

Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rocky Coss rendered sentencing on three people Wednesday, with a man and woman from Hillsboro receiving three years of community control and a Bainbridge woman gaining entry into the drug court docket.

Dakota R. Nicely, 26, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years community control following his conviction for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

The conviction and sentence stems from an incident on the morning of Oct. 2, 2019, where a Hillsboro patrol officer attempted to stop Nicely after he was observed failing to maintain control of the vehicle he was driving.

Nicely refused to stop and fled westbound on U.S. Route 50, eventually crashing the vehicle near the intersection of Murtland and North Fork roads, where he then attempted to elude police by fleeing on foot into a heavily wooded area.

According to court documents, he will be required to successfully complete The Counseling Center residential treatment program and recommended aftercare, and will remain in custody until he can be released to Clermont County.

The court also suspended his driver’s license for three years effective Wednesday.

Dawn L. Young, 36, Hillsboro, received three years community control after being convicted of theft, a fifth-degree felony.

The court ordered that she successfully complete the STAR (Structure, Therapy, Advocacy, Restoration) program and associated aftercare.

Tabitha M. Holsinger, 42, Bainbridge, was accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket following her conviction for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

The sentence carries with it three years of community control under the supervision and control of the Highland County Probation Department.

