Adena made large strides in 2019

Adena Health System made great strides in 2019 building upon its vision of making access to medical specialists and high-quality care achievable for every person living in its nine-county service area.

Among its 2019 achievements was a commitment by the Adena Board of Trustees and system leadership in making a $70 million dollar investment in a new Orthopedics and Robotic Surgery Center. The five-story addition will house Adena Bone & Joint Center (ABJC) specialties and Adena’s robotic surgery program, and is scheduled to open in summer 2021.

“The quality of Adena specialties and services continues to attract the attention of national health care organizations,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. “Our people are doing great work in achieving quality metrics that put us in competition with some of the best health care organizations in Ohio and the nation. People don’t have to leave our region to get great care and good results.”

Adena continues to enhance how it delivers care to patients throughout the region, achieving numerous industry accolades and announcements of future growth. They include:

· Adena Regional Medical Center becoming one of five Centers of Excellence in Ohio, earning The Joint Commission’s (TJC) Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement;

· ARMC’s Women and Children’s program also received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal in the area of perinatal care, one of only three other entities in Ohio;

· Adena Regional Medical Center was named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2019 by Healthgrades;

· Adena Pike Medical Center earned a 5-Star Hospital Rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services;

· Being named a Gallup Great Workplace, one of just 36 organizations in the world to receive this distinction in 2019;

· Introduction of its first-ever mobile 3D mammography unit that is taking mammography services to patients in more areas of the region than ever;

· Expanding care in Pickaway County, opening its second location in Circleville, a specialty clinic giving hometown care for specialties such as cardiology, OB/GYN, urology and more;

· Announcing plans for an Urgent Care facility in Circleville, opening in March 2020;

· Adena Greenfield and Pike Medical Centers were recognized with 2019 Performance Leadership Awards for Excellence in Rural Health Care;

· Adena Regional Medical Center’s Stroke Program earned the American Heart and American Stroke Associations’ Gold Quality Achievement Award; and

· The addition of Adena Health Center – Woodlands, formerly Pixelle Family Medical Center, to its primary care and pharmacy networks beginning in January 2020.

Partnerships with health care organizations, within and outside the region, continued and expanded in 2019, with a focus on keeping care close to home for people living in South Central and Southern Ohio. Hospitals located in the Southern Ohio region are an important part of the continuum of care for patients and an economic engine for their communities.

According to Graham, “The success and strength of local hospitals is critical for immediate access to care and it is our vision to support the outlying regions in keeping the access available where people live in our region.”

Through its partnership efforts, Adena continues to expand access to care and services to people of all ages. “We are excited to grow our successful partnership with Nationwide Children’s to offer families close-to-home access to pediatric specialty care that will help to avoid disruption of family life,” said Graham. “We have also recently added Adena Oncology to the new Cancer Care Clinic located within Fayette County Memorial Hospital, in Washington Court House, giving patients battling cancer the opportunity to receive life-saving treatment in their hometown.”

As Adena continued to grow its partnership strategy in 2019, other successful growth and affiliations achieved include:

· Opening its second Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) location for specialty services, increasing the list of specialties offered on the FCMH campus to eight;

· Partnering with the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center to offer a fully-accredited Psychiatry Residency Program through Adena’s Graduate Medical Education Program;

· Collaborating with Hopewell Health Centers and the Chillicothe City School District, Adena and its partners opened the Mount Logan Community Clinic, a new primary care clinic to serve people living on Chillicothe’s east side; and

· Adena Family Medicine – Ironmen Clinic opened within Jackson Middle School to meet the health care needs of Jackson City Schools students and staff. This is Adena’s first ever school-based health care clinic.

For more about Adena Health System visit adena.org, or follow it on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.