Midland attempted murder case goes to grand jury; $1M bond remains

WILMINGTON — A suspect accused of an attempted murder will now go before a grand jury.

On Wednesday at Clinton County Municipal Court, David Breezley, 23, of Midland, waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Judge Mike Daugherty transferred Breezley’s attempted murder charge while dismissing the felonious assault case, letting the grand jury decide if it will hand down an indictment.

The $1 million bond remained in place, the judge sighting the severity of the charges and no change of circumstances surrounding the case.

Breezley’s charges stem from an incident at 1:20 a.m. on New Year’s Day when he allegedly shot his father, David Breezley, twice.

According to an affidavit from Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Det. Doug Eastes, the victim (David) was found “covered in blood” and lying on the kitchen floor. The victim had a gunshot wound to the neck but was still alive.

David Breezley told authorities he and his father had been arguing, leading to a physical altercation. The affidavit advised the suspect continued behaving in “an angry manner” and eventually went into his parents’ room, opened David’s safe, removed a loaded .22-caliber handgun, and shot at his father through a closed bedroom door.

“Mr. [Brandon] Breezley opened the bedroom door, observed his father lying on the floor and when his father rose to a seated position, he shot at him again and saw his father immediately fall backwards,” the affidavit stated.

The detective’s affidavit stated the suspect “admitted” to deputies that he stood over his father and pointed at his head and shot him in the head. While the suspect was being placed into custody when authorities first arrived, he reportedly said to them, “I just killed my dad, he is dead, I shot him in the head.”

The affidavit also reports the suspect said he did not give first aid to his father, or seek assistance.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. The News Journal contacted the hospital for an update on the victim, but the hospital advised no one named Breezley is listed as a patient.

If the defendant were to be found guilty of the attempted murder charge (plus a firearm specification), the maximum prison sentence is 21 years.

