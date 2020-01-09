Homemakers Show returns for 32nd year at SSCC

There will be a couple new twists when The Times-Gazette’s 32nd Homemakers Show is held Thursday, April 23 at the Southern State Community College Patriot Center in Hillsboro.

“This year we’re going to highlight young people and put some of them on the stage,” said Sharon Hughes, Times-Gazette media sales director who organizes the show. “It seems like some of the younger children are coming back to cooking in the kitchen and things like that, and parents and grandparents are sharing that time with younger family members, so we thought it might be a good time to do something like that.”

The doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and there will be around 35 business set up with booths that attendees can browse. Each business will also have some type of giveaway. The show will start about 5:30 p.m. and will include at least two cooking demonstrations and musical entertainment by Herb Day of HerbDayRadio.com.

Also new this year will be an appearance by Hillsboro resident Cindy Boyd of Mimi’s Kitchen and her famous cheesecake.

But the rest of the show will be pretty much the same as it has been for three-plus decades.

“It just brings out a gathering, kind of like a family reunion. You see people you haven’t seen in a year,” Hughes said. “We usually make it kind of a girls night out, although husbands are starting to come with their wives, too.”

Hughes said 100 to 150 bags of groceries donated by Kroger and Walmart will be given away. Lowe’s is the big sponsor, sets up a stage with various appliances, and usually supplies a nice grand prize. In past years The Laurels of Hillsboro has given away two separate $100 money balloons, Walmart has given away grills and patio furniture, and Highland District Hospital welcomes everyone with a bag and gift as they enter the show. Merchants National Bank has been a participant since the show’s inception.

Tickets are $7 each, cash or check only, and can be purchased at The Times-Gazette offices at 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro. They can be reserved by calling 937-393-3456.

Those attending the show are asked to bring non-perishable food items that will be donated to the Highland County Homeless Shelter in Hillsboro. Anyone bringing five non-perishable items will receive a door prize ticket and those donating 10 non-perishable items will receive three door prizes tickets.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera will collect the food items and pass out the tickets.

Vendors wanting to participate with booths or tables can reserve spots by calling 937-393-3456.

Everyone attending the show must have a ticket, regardless of age. There is no reserved seating, refunds or exchanges, and the newspaper is not responsible for lost tickets.

“It’s just a good time and everyone says they enjoy it,” Hughes said. “Come prepared to shop from our vendors and check out lots of free samples.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

The Times-Gazette’s Sharon Hughes, right, is pictured with Homemakers Show co-host Leslie Ramsey. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_1-Ramsey-and-Hughes.jpg The Times-Gazette’s Sharon Hughes, right, is pictured with Homemakers Show co-host Leslie Ramsey. Times-Gazette file photo The Times-Gazette’s Sharon Hughes, right, is pictured with Homemaker’s Show co-host Herb Day. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_2-Day-Hughes.jpg The Times-Gazette’s Sharon Hughes, right, is pictured with Homemaker’s Show co-host Herb Day. Times-Gazette file photo Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera will once again be handing out tickets and taking donations of non-perishable items at the 2020 Times-Gazette Homemakers Show. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_3-Sheriff-Donnie.jpg Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera will once again be handing out tickets and taking donations of non-perishable items at the 2020 Times-Gazette Homemakers Show. Times-Gazette file photo Sharon Hughes is pictured with Cindy Boyd’s famous cheesecake from Mimi’s Kitchen. The cheesecake will be featured at this year’s Times-Gazette Homemakers Show. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_4-Sharon-Cheesecake.jpg Sharon Hughes is pictured with Cindy Boyd’s famous cheesecake from Mimi’s Kitchen. The cheesecake will be featured at this year’s Times-Gazette Homemakers Show. Times-Gazette file photo

Times-Gazette event offers loads of prizes, entertainment