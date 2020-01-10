Friday morning fiery crash kills driver

A one-car accident resulted in a fiery crash that took the life of the driver Friday morning on S.R. 138, about one-half mile north-east of the intersection of Mad River Rd.

According to the Wilmington post of the state highway patrol, emergency personnel from Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District arrived at the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. and found the vehicle fully engulfed.

Wilmington state patrol post commander Lt. Stan Jordan told The Times-Gazette the cause of the fatal crash was unknown.

“From what we can tell so far, the car was northbound on 138, and went off the road and went through a front yard, then ramped and nosed in to the creek on the other side and burst into flames,” he said.

He said troopers are unsure as to the circumstances that led up to crash, and that the driver’s identity was still unknown.

“We’re still trying to determine what caused the driver to go off the road and we may never know that for sure,” he said. “For all we know, the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.”

Dr. James McKown of the Highland County coroner’s office, said that the body would be taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for positive identification.

