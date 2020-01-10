In The Kitchen with Sharon this week is my son Ronnie Hughes. Anyone that knows Ronnie knows he likes to hunt.

There are lots of hunters in Highland County, and you don’t see a lot of recipes for venison. Ronnie came up with a recipe that is delious whether you like venison or not. You can use beef roast instead, but I could not tell the difference. So, I will eat the venison.

Ingredients

2 small roasts (venison or beef)

2 cans mushroom soup

1 package of Philadelphia cream cheese 16 oz.

1 and 1/2 containers of beef broth (he used the large box — 16 ounce and 1/2 of another box, which would be another eight oucnes (total 24 ounces beef broth )

Package of egg noodles 16 ounces (not the frozen noodles — the ones in a package that are located with the spaghetti)

Sour cream (to put a dollop on the top when serving)

Put the meat in a crockpot on low along with the beef broth, two cans of mushroom soup and Philadelphia Cream Cheese. Cook on low all night, then shred the meat. It will be tender since it has cooked all night. Cook your egg noodles in boiling water as detailed on the package and drain. Place noodles on a plate and add the meat mixture. Top with a dollop of sour cream.

It is creamy and delicious. You can serve with a salad and maybe some apple sauce and there is your meal. Enjoy.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.