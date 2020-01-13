This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Terrence, a joyful boxer-pit bull mix. Terrence has a great personality and a lot of energy. He loves to romp and play with people, and he seems good with other dogs as well. Just 1 to 2 years old, Terrence weighs about 45 pounds. Volunteers at the dog pound love him for his ever-positive attitude. He looks up at every face with great expectations, anticipating the day he finally finds a family. To meet Terrence or any of the other good dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call 937-393-8191 to make an appointment with the dog warden. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

