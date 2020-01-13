Local students invited to submit, job shadow

The Times-Gazette is inviting Highland County middle and high school students to submit stories and to job shadow at The Times-Gazette office in Hillsboro.

Though we can’t guarantee the publication of every submission, we welcome all submissions. This can include short fiction and investigative and researched pieces as well as sports, features on students, teachers, community members, and other people they think are interesting. Pieces should be on topics they’re interested in and would want to read about.

Submissions can be sent to reporter McKenzie Caldwell at mcaldwell@aimmediamidwest.com and/or to htginfo@aimmediamidwest.com.

Any students who would like to learn more about the newspaper industry and writing world in general are welcome to job shadow at The Times-Gazette office, which is located at 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro, during operating hours. Students should have permission from their parents. Those interested should reach out to McKenzie Caldwell, either through email or by calling 937-402-2570.