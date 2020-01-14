Bright Local board members, administrators

On Jan. 9 the Bright Local Schools Board of Education held its annual tax budget, organizational and regular meetings. Before that Bright Local Treasurer Lana Fairchild swore in re-elected members Tammy Hauke and John Gillespie and newly elected member Jobey Lucas. Pictured are (back row, l-r) Superintendent Terry Fouch, board members Steve Cox and John Gillespie, and Fairchild; (front row, l-r) Lucas, Board President Angie Wright, and Board Vice President Tammy Hauke.

