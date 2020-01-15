A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Sugar, a labrador retriever mix. Sugar is a lovable sweetheart. She loves hugs, snuggles and attention. Sugar has been at A 2nd Chance for more than two years. She was brought in with her two sisters, Honey and Sweetness, when they were 5 months old. Both of Sugar’s sisters have found their forever homes, leaving Sugar behind. Since then, Sugar has been depressed. She would love to find her forever home. Sugar is spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations. She weighs about 72 pounds. If you’re interested in Sugar or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com. You can also see the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions on AdoptAPet, Petfinder or Facebook.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_sugar-edit.jpg