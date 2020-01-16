Hillsboro FOE thanked with flag presentation

The Hillsboro Fraternal order of Eagles was presented with an American flag that was flown over Camp Manion, Al Taquaddum Airbase, Al Anbar Province, Iraq during operation Inherent Resolve on the Fourth of July 2019. The flag was flown by SSgt Ashley Romaniello, the daughter of Misty May, a member of the Hillsboro Eagles.

Romaniello flew the flag while deployed with Task Force Spartan Roto 19.1 “in the face of ISIS, Enemy of the Free World.”

Romaniello presented the flag to the officers and trustees of the Hillsboro Eagles on Dec. 21, 2019, in appreciation of the Hillsboro Eagles members who sent care packages to her and her unit.

“Care packages are a small token of appreciation for the troops, but mean much more than we know,” a news release from the Hillsboro Eagles said.

In SSgt Romaniello’s words: “When we deploy, it’s like we hit the pause button on our lives, but our families, theirs continue on without us. We imagine our families going home, sitting on the couch, and patiently awaiting our return. However, that’s just not the case. Their lives keep moving forward. It’s difficult sometimes to not feel forgotten when we are deployed. Those care packages, letters, and emails keep us going and remind us that we are not forgotten and that our sacrifices matter.”

“The Hillsboro Eagles appreciate their troops and take the time to show them we do care and respect what they do for us every day,” the news release said.

Submitted by Debbie Pettyjohn, Hillsboro Eagles.

SSgt Ashley Romaneillo displays the flag she presented to the Hillsboro Eagles. SSgt Ashley Romaneillo posts the flag she later presented to the Hillsboro Eagles at Camp Manion, Al Taquaddum Airbase, Al Anbar Province, Iraq.